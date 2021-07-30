The Fireplace, Iconic New Jersey Restaurant, Shuts Down After 65 Years

The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the closing of another iconic restaurant: The Fireplace in Paramus, New Jersey.

Friday will be the last day the restaurant that has been around for six decades will serve customers, it announced the sad news in a Facebook status update.

"Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant," the post read. "We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you."

The Fireplace will open at 11:30 a.m. Friday and officially shut its door forever at 4 p.m.

Hundreds of customers expressed their dismay in the comments, with some saying that their family has been frequenting the fixture on Route 17 for generations.

"I’m so sad to hear the news. The Fireplace has been such a big part of my and my family’s life. 5 generations of my family- from my Grandparents to my Brother’s grandchildren have enjoyed coming here. I had many lunches with friends here. You will be missed," Margaret Pfranger wrote.