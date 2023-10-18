The Bruce Springsteen Archives announces new building at Monmouth U.

"The Boss" is getting his own museum in his home state of New Jersey.

A 30,000 square foot facility may be heading to Monmouth University in West Long Branch to honor Bruce Springsteen within the next few years.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music's new building will house the Archives, the Center for American Music, related exhibition galleries, and a 230 seat, state-of-the-art theater.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives serves as the official repository for Springsteen’s songs and other written works, plus photographs, periodicals, oral histories, recordings, films, and artifacts related to Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The Center for American Music produces museum exhibitions, seminars and educational workshops, concerts, and public programs to celebrate the many forms of American music and its impact on society and national identity.

The building will be located on campus, not far from where Springsteen wrote the song "Born to Run" nearly 50-years ago.

There is a campaign underway to raise the $45 million to construct the new building. The anticipated opening date is spring 2026.