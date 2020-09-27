Test Drive Gone Wrong: Car Thief Drags Owner During Attempted Sale

Police released surveillance video of the moments a car sale went wrong and the alleged buyer took off with the other man's vehicle.

Video of the Sept. 17 altercation shows the alleged thief inspect the now stolen Jeep before hopping behind the wheel and speed away.

The Jeep's owner reportedly met with the potential buyer and concluded a test drive of the vehicle in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

In video released from police, the Jeep's owner realizes what is taking place and attempts to grab hold of the passenger-side door when he is briefly dragged away in the thief's attempt to flee.

According to police, the owner suffered fractures to his pelvis and legs.