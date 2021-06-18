Williamsburg

Ten People Hurt After FDNY Firetruck Smashes Into Minivan in Brooklyn

The firetruck was responding to multiple calls of a fire, when it collided with the blue minivan, the side and front of which sustained heavy damage; eight people inside the van, including two children, were hurt

Firetruck smashed into minivan
NBC New York

Ten people were hurt after an FDNY truck smashed into the side of a minivan in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

The occurred at the intersection of Driggs Avenue and South 5th Street in Williamsburg around 3 p.m., officials said. The firetruck was responding to multiple calls of a fire, when it collided with the blue minivan, the side and front of which sustained heavy damage.

Of the 10 people hurt in the crash, eight were in the minivan and two were firefighters. Six of those in van who ere hurt are adults, the other two children; none of the injuries suffered were considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officials have not said how fast the firetruck may have been going, or if its lights and sirens were on at the time. It also was not known why the van was unable to get out of the way of the truck.

This article tagged under:

WilliamsburgBrooklyn
