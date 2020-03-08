Crime and Courts

Teen Suspects Arrested in Connection to Mob Street Attack of 15-Year-Old NYC Girl

At least a dozen teen suspects were arrested since Thursday's gruesome attack of a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn

What to Know

  • A 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten and robbed in a caught-on-camera street attack in Brooklyn Thursday, authorities say
  • Video shows one person swoop in, then at least a half-dozen other people follow, kicking the girl on the ground and punching her
  • Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities arrested seven more suspects over the weekend in connection to the vicious attack of a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the disturbing attack on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights Thursday. She was later released, and was recovering at home.

Jarring surveillance video shows the moment the group of young people catch up to the girl. One shoves her to the ground; other suspects run up to her as she holds herself in a ball on the ground. Another six or so young people then run up and start stomping on the girl while she's on the ground.

At some points, you can't even see the victim because she is swarmed by attackers. They stole her debit card in addition to shoes and phone, the NYPD says.

A commanding officer with NYPD Brooklyn North described the attack in a tweet as an "OUTRAGE" and called the behavior seen on surveillance video intolerable.

In the latest rounds of arrests, the teens were between the ages of 14 and 16. All were charged with robbery and gang assault.

