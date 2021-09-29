Teen Surfer Rescues 3 Men Caught in Jersey Shore Rip Current

A 16-year-old surfer in the Jersey Shore was waiting for her mom to pick her up from the beach when she spotted three men struggling in the waves.

Kayla Smith had already wrapped a day of surfing on Sunday in Bay Head but she quickly jumped onto her surfboard and got back into the ocean. She was supposed to have left the beach by that time but she said her mom was late.

The dangerous rip current conditions made the rescue difficult but Smith, who has been surfing since she was 11 years old, figured out a way to get all the men and herself to safety.

"I was worried about them more than myself because I could tell that they were probably sipping on water from the ocean and everything. They couldn't catch their breath," Smith said.

"I was like 'I'll balance the board for you guys, just kick to help me get in,' because there's no way I could have pulled them," she said. "No one could touch out there because there was probably like a 10-foot drop."