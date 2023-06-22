subway

Teen killed, second critically hurt subway surfing in Brooklyn

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One teenager is dead, and a second hospitalized, after police sources say they were subway surfing in Brooklyn.

The tragedy happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bushwick Avenue subway station where the pair were struck by a Manhattan-bound train.

When the train the 14-year-old boys were riding went from above ground into an underground tunnel, officials say they were knocked off the top of the train.

The teenager who survived was said to be in critical condition.

L train service was running with extensive delays heading into the evening rush hour.

At an evening press conference with the NYPD, Mayor Eric Adams made demands for TikTok to take down videos that show kids subway surfing. He says those videos have been viewed millions of times.

