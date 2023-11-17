Teen construction worker killed by cherry picker truck in East Village: Police

A teenage construction worker was killed in Manhattan when he was struck by a cherry picker truck in what is being investigated as a deadly accident, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of First Avenue and Seventh Street in the East Village, according to police. The details surrounding what happened were not immediately clear, but the 19-year-old worker was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old operator of the construction vehicle remained at the scene, and criminality was not suspected. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.