East Village

Teen construction worker killed by cherry picker truck in East Village: Police

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenage construction worker was killed in Manhattan when he was struck by a cherry picker truck in what is being investigated as a deadly accident, police said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of First Avenue and Seventh Street in the East Village, according to police. The details surrounding what happened were not immediately clear, but the 19-year-old worker was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old operator of the construction vehicle remained at the scene, and criminality was not suspected. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

East VillageManhattan
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us