Teen arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old near Bronx playground and school: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A teenager was arrested in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old near a Bronx playground and elementary school, according to police.

Gunfire rang out around 4:15 p.m. on March 7 on Cauldwell Avenue in the Longwood neighborhood, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. The crime scene appeared to be adjacent to the Grove Hill Playground, which is attached to PS 157.

The teenage victim, later identified by police as Laquai Dash, was shot in the neck and rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, police said, and later died.

Police sources said multiple shots were fired and that the gunman ran off immediately afterward. On Tuesday, police said that Tyrell Williams, also 17, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and weapon possession.

Attorney information for Williams was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

