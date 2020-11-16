Syracuse

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for Virus

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Orange have paused all team activities.

The 75-year-old Boeheim said in a statement posted on both Twitterand the university website Sunday that he was informed after the team’s most recent testing and is in isolation at home.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff,” Boeheim said. "Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team.”

Athletic director John Wildhack said all members of the program underwent another round of testing and will be tested again multiple times over the next week.

