Swimming restricted at 64 Long Island beaches due to high bacteria levels

Heavy rainfall has triggered a health advisory at more than five dozen beaches on Long Island, county officials announced on Monday.

The Suffolk County Department of Health services issued an advisory against bathing at 64 beaches over bacteria level concerns exceeding states standards.

Impacted beaches identified by the health department are in areas strongly influenced by stormwater runoff and, due to their location in an enclosed bay, experience limited tidal discharge.

Health officials recommend that contact with the water in affected areas be suspended until the waters have been discharged by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has stopped. The advisory is scheduled to expire Wednesday at 7 a.m.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach Hotline at 631-852-5822, contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 Monday through Friday, or visit www.suffolkcountyny .gov/health .