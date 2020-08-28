Queens

Swimmer Rescued in Rockaway Beach After Being Swept By Strong Riptide

Swimmer being rescued by NYPD Special Ops after being swept by riptide at Rockaway Beach
Twitter: @NYPDSpecialOps

A swimmer found herself in a perilous situation after being swept by a strong riptide in Rockaway Beach Friday morning.

According to NYPD Special Operations, NYPD Aviation quickly responded to the dangerous scene and dropped Harbor SCUBA members into the water to rescue the swimmer.

The harrowing ordeal took place at the 9th Street area of Rockaway Beach.

"#HappeningNow@NYPD101Pct When a female swimmer was suddenly swept out by a strong riptide, #NYPD#Aviation quickly responded & dropped #Harbor#SCUBA members into the water. Our members were able to quickly assess & remove the distressed swimmer to safety. #AlwaysProtecting," NYPD Special Ops tweeted at 9:47 a.m.

