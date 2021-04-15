Suffolk County's First Woman Police Commissioner Steps Down After 3 Years

Geraldine Hart, the first female police commissioner in Suffolk County history, will step down after three years on the job.

Hart will be taking on a position as the head of security for Hofstra University, according to Suffolk County executive spokesperson Derek Poppe. Chief of Department Stuart Cameron will be stepping in as Acting Police Commissioner and there will be a nationwide search for the next commissioner, Poppe said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A daughter of a former New York City Police Department sergeant, Hart grew up in Northport, Long Island, and she became the top cop of one of the largest police departments in the country in April 2018.

Hart told her alma mater, St. John’s School of Law, that the job was a “natural transition because I worked very closely with the Suffolk County department when I was with the FBI on Long Island.”

Her last day at the department will be May 7, according to Poppe.