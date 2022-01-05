Subway Rider Stabbed 2x in Neck While Waiting for Train to Manhattan: Cops

A 36-year-old subway rider waiting for a train on a platform in Queens earlier this week was stabbed twice in the neck by a stranger who attacked from behind, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim was on the Manhattan-bound A train platform at the Rockaway Boulevard Station around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the stranger slashed him with an unidentified object. The rider fell to the ground and the suspect ran off.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect walking on the platform holding a black bag and what appeared to be some sort of knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and still remained that way Wednesday, police said. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.