Student stabbed at Hackensack High School

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A student is recovering after being stabbed at a northern New Jersey high school Monday morning, police said.

The 18-year-old student was stabbed at Hackensack High School located in Bergen County and suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said in a press release.

The student received treatment from school officials before being transported to a local hospital, according to Antista.

A special law enforcement officer took another juvenile into custody in connection to the incident and it is expected they will be charged in connection to the stabbing.

Additional information was not immediately available.

