Stray Bullet Hits Sleeping NYC Nursing Home Resident in Neck

The mystery was solved when a staff member pulled up the blinds in the victim's room and found a bullet hole in the window, police said

A 76-year-old man was injured by a stray bullet that struck him as he slept in a New York City nursing home, police said.

The victim woke up bleeding Saturday morning at Madison York Assisted Living in Queens.

The man, whose name was not released, was hit in the right side of his neck and was taken to a hospital. He was treated and released back to the nursing home but the cause of his injury was initially not known.

The mystery was solved Monday night when a staff member at the facility pulled up the blinds in the victim's room and found a bullet hole in the window, police said.

The shooting was first reported by the New York Post.

