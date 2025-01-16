Connecticut high school teacher accused in ‘extensive scam' online arrested

A Stratford High School teacher is accused of running what police called an “extensive” scam online and he has been arrested.

The investigation started when Stratford Police detectives received an anonymous tip on Nov. 9, that James O’Neil, a Stratford High School teacher, was running an extensive scam through the internet and he using his Stratford High School computer equipment to facilitate it, according to police.

The tipster said O’Neil was altering the bills of sale and other documents and illegally selling vehicles on Facebook.

On Dec. 3, a Stratford detective served two search warrants and gained access to a 2023 Jeep Wrangler and information about Neil’s use of his Stratford High School computers.

Three days later, a warrant was issued, according to police.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took O’Neil into custody on Jan. 1, New York authorities charged him as a fugitive from justice and he was moved to Rikers Island to await extradition back to Connecticut.

Stratford police said he was brought to the Stratford Police Department on Jan. 8 and charged with forgery in the second degree, identity theft in the third degree and illegal operation of a repair business without a license.

O’Neil was released after posting a $75,000 bond and he is due in court on Thursday.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the school district and they said O’Neil is not employed with Stratford Public Schools.