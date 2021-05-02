States With the Worst Drivers in America—Here's Where NY Ranks

A new study suggests that New York drivers might be among the best in the country.

The report published by law firm Friend, Levinson & Turner, looked at each of the state's DUI arrests per capita, fatal collisions per capita, uninsured drivers and each of the state's searches made on the internet for questions like "how to get a ticket" or "car accident lawyer".

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The results of such study were later used to rank each of the 50 states on their driving skills, with the no.1 being the state with worst drivers and no.50 being the best.

Findings show that New York is the state with the best drivers, while Massachusetts ranked second and Pennsylvania third.

Here are the state's that ranked worst according to the study:

Below are the 10 states ranked as the worst in America by Friend, Levinson & Turner:

1. New Mexico

2. Arkansas (tie)

3. Alabama (tie)

4. Wyoming

5. Montana

6. Delaware

7. Louisiana

8. South Carolina

9. Tennessee (tie)

10. Missouri (tie)

The study notes that of the top 10 states with the worst drivers, nearly half of them were southern states and this is due to these states high DUI arrests and "extremely high rates of fatality" among drivers.

Nevertheless, here are the states that ranked the best:

1. New York

2. Massachusetts

3. Pennsylvania

4. Connecticut (tie)

5. Illinois (tie)

6. Virginia (tie)

7. North Carolina

8. New Jersey (tie)

9. Ohio (tie)

10. Minnesota (tie)