Staten Island

Staten Island Woman Offers to Feed Couple's Kids Before They Ran Off With $16K: Police

A 69-year-old woman on Staten Island tried to help out a family and their hungry children last month but they ended up robbing her of $16,000 in cash, according to police.

The NYPD says the couple approached the victim on May 27 near Park Hill Avenue and Palma Drive, telling her that they needed help feeding their kids. The woman then invited them and their kids into her apartment to give them some food, police said, but the couple went through her belongings and stole from her before fleeing in a white SUV.

Police on Wednesday released images of the couple, asking the public to help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

