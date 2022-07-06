Staten Island

NYC Mom Accused of Body-Slamming School Safety Agent to Ground

A 43-year-old mother has been arrested on a charge of assaulting a police officer for allegedly attacking a New York City school safety agent, throwing her to the ground and leaving her with a forearm laceration, authorities say.

Allena Abrams, of Corsen Place, was arrested just before noon Tuesday in the attack on the agent at I.S. 49 on Warren Street in Staten Island. Police say Abrams allegedly approached the agent on school property, bear-hugged her and threw her down.

It's not clear what provoked the alleged slam, nor was it known if Abrams had an attorney who could comment on the allegation against her.

Authorities say she has no prior arrests.

New York City public schools had their last class day of the 2021-2022 academic year on Monday, June 27, but the summer program started for young kids on Tuesday. Learn more about Summer Rising here.

This article tagged under:

Staten IslandSchoolsAssaultNYC Schoolssummer rising
