Staten Island

Staten Island Fire Intensifies to 4 Alarms; Serious Injuries Reported

Firefighters were said to be the three people who were hurt

By Myles Miller and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three firefighters were said to have suffered severe injuries after a fire erupted at a private home on Staten Island Friday and spread to the building next door, triggering a fourth alarm as smoke billowed, according to two senior officials familiar with the response.

The FDNY says a call about the fire on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights came in around 1:30 p.m. Flames extended next door and a collapse was reported in the back of the structure as more backup was called.

Operations are ongoing.

No other details, including a possible cause or civilian victims, were available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additional information is expected to be released later Friday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Staten IslandFDNYfirearden heightsemergency
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us