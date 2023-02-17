Staten Island Fire Intensifies to 4 Alarms; Serious Injuries Reported

At least three firefighters were said to have suffered severe injuries after a fire erupted at a private home on Staten Island Friday and spread to the building next door, triggering a fourth alarm as smoke billowed, according to two senior officials familiar with the response.

The FDNY says a call about the fire on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights came in around 1:30 p.m. Flames extended next door and a collapse was reported in the back of the structure as more backup was called.

Operations are ongoing.

No other details, including a possible cause or civilian victims, were available.

Additional information is expected to be released later Friday.