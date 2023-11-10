State investigators looking into how drugs went missing from Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

State investigators are looking into how drugs went missing from an evidence room at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC New York.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said it is part of an ongoing criminal investigation "related to the conduct of a sworn member" of the county prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office would only confirm it's cooperating with the investigation.

"I can confirm that we are assisting the Attorney General’s Office with a criminal investigation involving a member of the BCPO," said a spokesperson in the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.