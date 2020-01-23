NY Expands Health Probe of Long Island School District as Middle School Kids Relocate

What to Know A Long Island middle school is relocating Thursday due to environment health concerns

Students at Northport Middle School will move to four other schools in the area just as the state health department expands its cancer investigation to the entire district

The investigation started in March 2019 when it was reported that some of the students of the 2016 Northport High School class were diagnosed with cancer

As students at a Long Island middle school relocate their classes to nearby schools over health concerns, the New York State Health Department says it has expanded its cancer investigation to the entire school district.

Children at Northport Middle School will be learning at other schools on Thursday as officials do further testing of the school's soil, vapor, indoor air quality, sanitary system and storm water after elevated levels of benzene (a potentially dangerous chemical) were found in soil samples from two different septic systems on the southern and eastern sides of the school, according to school district superintendent Robert Banzer.

Eighth grade students will be relocated to Northport High School, seventh grade students will transition to East Northport Middle School, and sixth graders will relocate to either Norwood Avenue Elementary or Bellerose Avenue Elementary School.

Meanwhile, state health officials said Wednesday that following a report of cases of cancer occurring among the 2016 Northport High School class, the health department will now take a look at the rate of cancer among children and adults in the entire school district.

"The investigation will include all types of cancer among all ages, with a focus on young people and young adults," said department spokesperson Erin Silk. "It will review whether there are cancer elevations among residents of the school district as a whole, certain geographic areas within the school district, in specific timeframes, or within specific age groups."

Silk said the investigation started in March 2019 when it was reported that some of the students were diagnosed with primarily leukemia.

It is unclear how many students from the Northport High School class had cancer, but Silk said the number was fewer than six.

Patch reported last week that parents of the middle school staged a "sick out" rally after the school district disclosed high levels of mercury were found on school grounds.

Banzer said in letter to parents that preliminary air testing "indicated no observable detection" of volatile organic compounds.

"However, in the best interest of our students and staff and in consideration of ongoing testing and remediation, the building will be closed for the balance of the school year," the superintendent said.