2 Stabbed in Front of Kids-Filled Brooklyn Park Following Argument Between Parents: Sources

What to Know Two men were stabbed following what police sources say was an argument between parents near Dyker Beach Park in Brooklyn

A male suspect and a woman ran to their car, grabbed a knife and stabbed 43-year-old Peter Tozzi and his brother, sources said

The two have been been identified and it wasn't immediately clear if any charges have been filed

As children played at a park on a warm Sunday in Brooklyn, two men were stabbed following what police sources say was an argument between parents.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC New York that a fist fight ensued at Benson Avenue near Dyker Beach Park between parents who were in a dispute about their kids at school. Then a man and a woman ran to their car, grabbed a knife and stabbed 43-year-old Peter Tozzi in the neck and chest.

Tozzi's brother was also stabbed in the leg. They were both transported to a nearby hospital where they're expected to recover, according to police.

The incident happened as kids were playing soccer in the park. They watched in horror as the wounded victims sought help.

"We just saw people running across the street screaming. Somebody fell and it looked like somebody got stabbed. Everybody was just going crazy and they were two girls screaming," a witness who was playing soccer with his dad said.

"It doesn't make me feel safe," he added.

Police sources say the male suspect and the woman who was with him were being questioned at the 62nd Precinct late Sunday. They have not been identified and it wasn't immediately clear if any charges have been filed.