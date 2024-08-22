1 dead in wrong-way Southern State Parkway crash

Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Long Island that left at least one person dead, according to New York State Police.

Few details were immediately available regarding the crash near exit 42 in Miller Place early Thursday.

State Police said four vehicles were involved.

There was no word on possible injuries in addition to the death.

Chopper 4 showed extensive wreckage on the roadway, with debris scattering the pavement. The highway was shut down in the area for a time to assist in the investigation and later reopened.