Social Media Challenges Help Break Up Social Distancing Doldrums

By JaJuan M. Morris-Guity

1169692106
Getty Images

Despite the major shift in living and working due to social distancing, many people have been using technology and social media as a gateway for fun and recreation. 

While some have remained loyal to old fashioned games with a modern, interactive twist such as Life and Monopoly, others have tried new games on social media such as “social distancing” Bingo and “Would You Rather?” 

Others are taking to TikTok, where the 'Something New Challenge" has gone viral on Tik-Tok. Based on the hit song by Hip-Hop artist Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign, it’s a fun, easy-going challenge to do with family members for all ages. 

Each person does their own dance to the song before shimmying out of the frame to make room for the next person in line. 

Here are some of the games people have been playing on social media:

Instagram Bingo

Gibberish Challenge

View this post on Instagram

CEO of gibberish 🎨 @chemiskitty

A post shared by Christopher Gu (@gu_christopher) on

Draw This

#FliptheSwitch

#SomethingNew

@kerringtonjk

but can we start a trend?!?!? ##fyp ##viral ##foryoupage @thecharlesbaker_ @masontaylor24 @tumanigraham

♬ Something New (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Wiz Khalifa

