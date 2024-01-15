Tuesday NYC snow forecast: exclusive hour-by-hour predictions from Storm Team 4

The New York City metro area is expected to get its first measurable snow in nearly two years Tuesday morning.

Storm Team 4 is all over the forecast and preparing you for the snowfall, which is expected to end with smaller amounts, but potentially enough to break our more than 700-day snowless streak.

Hour by hour forecast

Here's an exclusive Storm Team 4 hour-by-hour forecast for when the snow will move into and out of the area, thanks to models only available to NBC New York.

Temperatures will be at or below freezing all day with clouds moving in Monday afternoon. Snow showers hold off for most until later at night.

The snow starts to move into the area around 10 p.m. but gets heavier after midnight. The snowfall will generally be light and is expected to accumulate in the 1-3" range.

With temperatures colder, everything will stick right away, including on roadways.

The morning commute will definitely see some impact though overall travel interruptions should be minimal.

Tuesday morning most of the NYC metro area will be seeing some kind of precipitation.

Snow showers should wrap up by early afternoon. Areas south and east of I-95 could see some mixing and icing towards midday.

There is another chance for a round of light snow accumulation Friday and into early Saturday. We're still a number of days off so we'll have more certainty around that possible precipitation later in the week.

What is certain -- several days of sub-freezing highs and lows before temperatures warm in the middle of next week.