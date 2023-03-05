Small Plane Goes Down Near Long Island Homes Killing 1, Critically Injuring 2

One person is dead and at least two others critically injured after a small plane crash landed near several homes on Long Island Sunday afternoon, local and federal aviation officials confirmed.

The FAA said a single-engine Piper PA 28 crashed in North Lindenhurst around 3 p.m., just short of its destination of Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

It's believed that all three victims were on board the plane at the time of the crash. Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Shaffer said no one on the ground was injured.

A police helicopter flew the two injured fliers to Stony Brook Hospital.

Chris Baldassano Smoke from a small plane crash in North Lindenhurst, New York.

Photos shared to social media show black smoke rising from the suspected crash site behind homes in the suburban community.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash, including what caused the plane to go down.