Small Plane Down Near Long Island Airport, Southern State Parkway: Police

What to Know A small plane went down near a Long Island airport, authorities say

The pilot of a Mooney M20P crash landed attempting to land at Republic Airport, the FAA said

Police say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane

Authorities say a small plane went down near a Long Island airport while the pilot was attempting to land on its runway.

The New York State Police said a plane went down Saturday afternoon near the westbound Southern State Parkway, between exits 32 and 33, near Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the FAA, and state police said there were no serious injuries sustained from the crash landing.

Neither agency had immediate information on what caused the crash landing.

The westbound right and center lanes were blocked while emergency crews responded to the scene.

Downed Aircraft: Southern State Parkway near exit 33 (NY109). Both directions are blocked, expect delays. — Nassau Traffic Mgmt (@NassauCountyTMC) December 28, 2019

The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.