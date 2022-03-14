Slab Collapse Hurts 2 Workers at Midtown Building Where Architect Died in 2019

A collapsing concrete slab injured two workers Monday at a midtown office building where falling exterior work killed a prominent architect in 2019.

The accident at 729 Seventh Avenue happened just before 10 a.m., the FDNY said. A concrete slab on the building's 18th floor partially collapsed during demolition. Two workers were taken to area hospitals; their conditions were not immediately clear.

Fire officials said there were no structural concerns, but the city Department of Buildings would respond to evaluate the scene.

Erica Tishman, a prominent architect and vice president of a Midtown-based construction firm, was walking near her workplace when her life was cut short on Dec. 17, 2019.

A piece of falling decorative terra cotta façade from 729 Seventh struck Tishman, 60, in the head and killed her. A Harvard and Princeton graduate and former chair of the nonprofit Educational Alliance, she was well known as a "stickler for building safety."

Last December, the NYC Department of Buildings filed Administrative Code charges in criminal court against 729 Acquisition LLC, the entity that owned 729 Seventh. The DOB alleged the owners failed to do required safety work; the owners had previously said the work was in progress at the time of the accident.