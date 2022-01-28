central park

Skeletal Remains Found in Central Park Behind Metropolitan Museum of Art: NYPD Official

The skeletal remains of a person were discovered inside a tent located behind the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to a senior police official.

A jogger discovered the tent in a wooded area inside of Central Park near 79th Street and East Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, a senior NYPD official said. The jogger told a Parks Department employee, who found skeletal remains inside the tent.

The NYC medical examiner examined the remains, and confirmed that they were of a human, but were highly decomposed, according to the senior police official.

An investigation is ongoing.

