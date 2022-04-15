Six Children Get Stuck in Elevator at NJ Trampoline Park: Police

Six children were rescued after an elevator that got stuck and wouldn't open at a New Jersey trampoline park, police said.

Police in Wayne said they got a call about the malfunctioning elevator at Rockin' Jump on Willowbrook Boulevard around 5 p.m. Friday. Responding officers found six children, all around the age of 13, trapped inside.

The elevator was stuck near the ground floor, and the doors would not open, police said. A technician tried to operate the elevator from a control panel, but it didn't work and the children remained stuck.

The Wayne Fire Department arrived shortly after, and went down the elevator shaft to reach the kids through the hatch. The children were hoisted one at a time up to the second floor after firefighters rigged a line, police said.

The children were taken a waiting ambulance for evaluation, but none required further medical attention.

It was not immediately clear what caused the elevator to malfunction and trap the kids inside.