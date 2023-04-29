Sinkhole Opens in New Jersey, Snagging Fire Engine During Overnight Downpour

A surprise sinkhole snagged a fire truck on the move in New Jersey overnight.

The state was drenched with several inches of rainfall Friday night and into early Saturday, with some getting close to 3 inches during what's expected to be a wet weekend until the very end.

Video out of Hackensack captured the fire engine stuck in the sinkhole around 2 a.m. on Berry Street and Railroad Avenue. The truck's front left wheel is seen lodged in the concrete, the ground caved in all around it.

It wasn't immediately clear if rescue crews were responding to an emergency call at the time.