A single-engine plane crashed into a lake in New York's Orange County Wednesday, the FAA confirmed.

The agency says only the pilot was onboard the Mooney M20 at the time of the crash, which happened near the intersection of State School Road and Kings Highway in Warwick around 12:15 p.m. It wasn't clear if the pilot survived.

The FAA says it and the NTSB will investigate. No other details were immediately available.