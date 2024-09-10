Wife shot in face, killed, after duo tries to rob man in Manhattan elevator

A 57-year-old woman was shot in the face -- in front of her husband and his son -- during an apparent botched robbery in her Chinatown building, authorities say.

Authorities responding to a call on Market Street around 11 p.m. found the woman, identified as Ying Zhu Liu, dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, Liu's husband was in an elevator with two men. When he got out, they did too -- and tried to rob him. Liu walked into the hallway and took a bullet to the head.

No arrests have been made.

Police say both suspects fled on foot. One is described as wearing a black ski mask and a half-red, half-black hooded jacket with white sneakers. The other had on a black ski mask, black hooded jacket and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.