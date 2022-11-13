Separate Overnight Chelsea Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 3 Wounded: Police

One man is dead and three other people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in a Manhattan neighborhood, police said.

The gun violence started in Chelsea around 10 p.m. Saturday when a shooter left one man dead on West 25th Street. A man and a woman in their 30s were also injured but were expected to survive, police said. They were both shot in the leg.

What led up to the shooting is still unknown, but investigators have identified the victim as a 42-year-old man from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Back in January, sources said he had a prior gun charge from an incident just two blocks from Saturday's shooting scene.

At least seven shell casings were picked up at the scene. The suspected shooter wore a white sweatshirt and fled in a car, police said.

Hours later, around 3:30 a.m., more gunfire erupted in Chelsea. Police responded to a shooting blocks away on West 23rd Street to find a 32-year-old man shot in the chest.

He is being treated at Bellevue Hospital. There have been no suspect arrests in this shooting either.