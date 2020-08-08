The Bronx

Semi-Truck Tips Trying to Take Corner, Crushes Parked Cars

Three cars were heavily damaged when a semi-truck driver lost control of his rig and tipped onto the vehicles parked in the Bronx

The driver behind the wheel of a semi-truck lost control on Friday, tipping the large rig and its contents onto a number of cars parked on the road.

Surveillance video captured the moment the driver tried to take the turn onto Randall Avenue from Tiffany Street in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx. Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m.

Officials with the NYPD say the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Three cars parked on Randall Avenue were crushed. Luckily, no one was inside any of the vehicles at the time of the crash.

An semi-truck overturned and fell onto a number of parked vehicles in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on Friday.

