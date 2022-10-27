From torrential downpours to raging wildfires, extreme weather reports are increasing all around the world, including in the tri-state where sea levels are expected to rise.

Residents are taking action by reversing negative influences on the environment and restoring natural solutions attached to our shoreline.

Watch Chasing Our Climate, a digital-first four-part series diving into climate change on a hyperlocal level. Streaming on the NBC 4 New York app, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Peacock, and YouTube.

Climate Central is a nonprofit that uses science and technology to create visual predictions of what communities across the world could look like under climate change conditions.

This group visualizes the projected future sea levels at various locations in the United States due to human-caused global warming in Picturing Our Future. Illustrations show the potential impact of multi-century sea level rise after 3°C of global warming.

Drag the slider over each photo to see how neighborhoods are forecasted to look like after 3°C of global warming.