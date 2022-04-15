Second Suspect Arrested in Robbery of Bronx Mom and Toddler Held At Gunpoint: Police

Police have arrested a second man who allegedly took part in holding a mother and toddler at gunpoint -- at one point pointing the weapon at the 3-year-old's head -- in the lobby of their New York City apartment building.

Wagner Argamonte was arrested and charged with robbery on Thursday in connection to the March 9 robbery in Kingsbridge Heights, according to police.

The 22-year-old Argamonte's arrest comes just over a month after Carlos Guzman was arrested for his role in the incident as well. Guzman, 23, faces robbery and weapon possession charges.

Officials said that the mother and toddler were inside their Bronx building, near Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road around 8:20 a.m. when Argamonte and Guzman allegedly flashed a firearm. First, the pair pointed the gun at the torso of the 35-year-old mother, then pointed it at her son's head, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The robbers demanded property and made off the woman's car keys and wallet, which contained $1,500 in cash and an iPhone. They drove off in her Range Rover after that.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects after the incident. One was seen pulling a car seat along the sidewalk, possibly after removing it from the vehicle.

Attorney information for the two Bronx men was not immediately clear.