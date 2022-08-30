NYC Violence

Subway Rider Slashed in Face After Trying to Stop Man Harassing People in Brooklyn

He is expected to be OK

Crimestoppers image of a man wearing a blue t-shirt and dark pants, and a backpack, wheeling a red bicycle out of the subway exit.
NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say randomly attacked subway riders at a Brooklyn stop over the weekend, slapping one of them -- and slashing a 36-year-old good Samaritan who tried to intervene, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the man was harassing riders for no known reason at the Bedford-Avenue stop in Williamsburg shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. He slapped one rider in the face, then turned on the 36-year-old, slashing him across the face with some sort of cutting instrument before running away, authorities say.

The good Samaritan was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

