Screaming Man Leaving Anti-Semitic Message at Front Door Wakes Sleeping LI Family

The shouts of a Long Island man woke a sleeping family, who found a new message of hate on their doorstep from the man police say has repeatedly harassed them.

Nassau County Police said the screams started the family's 7-year-old son awake. He reportedly ran to his parents, who were able to look back at their doorbell camera and spot their neighbor leaving something at their house.

The midnight disturbance Thursday at the family's Hewlett home led to an arrest. Officers arrested 52-year-old William Quigley on charges of harassment and stalking. He was due in court Friday.

Police said the package recovered from the doorstep Thursday was an envelope containing "letters with anti-Semitic remarks." The envelope also had hateful symbols on the outside, according to police.

But it's not the first time the man was stopped by. Police said the family's neighbor has delivered unwanted packages on multiple occasions, prompting the family to contact authorities.

Attorney contact information for Quigley was not immediately known.