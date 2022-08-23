Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD

What to Know A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The unidentified scooter-riding duo is described as two males in their 20's with thin builds.

None of the reported victims were hurt during the robberies, police said.

A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.

A little over 15 minutes later, at around 3:15 p.m., the scooter-riding duo approached a man sitting on the stoop of a building on East 183 Street, according to police. Similarly to the first incident, one of the individuals on the scooter hopped off, displayed a gun and stole the chain the man was wearing before fleeing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The duo was at it again minutes later when at around 3:30 they approached a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man who were walking on Boone Avenue. Once again one of the individuals hopped off the scooter, displayed a gun and stole the men's shoes, two chains, as well as $1,500 in cash before fleeing.

None of the reported victims were hurt during the robberies, police said.

The unidentified scooter-riding duo is described as two males in their 20's with thin builds.

Police have released surveillance video and photos related to the alleged crimes and urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).