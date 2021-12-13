Schumer Concludes Tour of All 62 NY Counties for 23rd Time

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer was scheduled to conclude his annual tour of all 62 counties in New York state Sunday, marking the 23rd year in a row the Democrat has visited all corners of the state.

Schumer said he was winding up the year-long tour with trips to Schenectady and Wyoming counties on Sunday. He called it the most consequential tour of his career as people continue to suffer from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour also was Schumer's first as U.S. Senate majority leader.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Schumer said while COVID-19 relief and other legislation he supported has brought billions of dollars to New York residents, economic concerns remain paramount.

“Last year, no one knew what the heck was going to happen, and the whole thrust was vaccines and getting them out,” he said. “This year it was more about businesses getting help to get them back on their feet. Last year was, ‘Throw us a life preserver so we don’t drown.’ This year it’s, ‘Help us so we can keep going.’"