School Bus Driver Arrested in Death of 10-Year-Old NYC Girl in Crosswalk

What to Know A school bus struck and killed a 10-year-old girl as the vehicle tried to turn at a Brooklyn intersection Tuesday morning, authorities said

The child was identified as Patience Albert; at least three people, possibly members of her family, were visibly distraught at the scene

Neighbors said the intersection is notoriously unsafe; one woman demanded traffic lights and said buses always turn too fast there

A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl, who was struck and killed by his school bus as she walked in a Brooklyn crosswalk early Tuesday, authorities say.

Pedro Colon faces charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care in the death of Patience Albert, who was hit by the bus as Colon turned on Crescent Street, near Wortman Avenue, in East New York. Police said late Tuesday Albert had been in the crosswalk with a 15-year-old boy when she was hit. The boy wasn't hurt. Colon stayed at the scene.

There's a public school about a block away, but at least one neighbor said she believed Albert had been on her way to a bus stop at the time of the accident. She lived on Crescent Street, according to police.

At least three people, possibly members of the girl's family, appeared extremely distraught at the scene. A man had his hands over his face at one point as officers spoke with them.

Neighbors said the intersection is notoriously unsafe. One woman, choking back tears, said that "just because black and brown people live here doesn't mean we don't deserve traffic lights."

The operator of the bus, Quality Trans Corp, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The Department of Education said the driver had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.