10-Year-Old Boy Killed by School Bus in Brooklyn: Cops

A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus as he crossed a Brooklyn street early Tuesday, police say.

The child, who has not been identified, was hit by the bus as it turned on Crescent Street, near Wortman Avenue, in East New York around 6:30 a.m.

He died at a hospital a short time later.

No arrests have been made. The bus remained at the scene; it wasn't clear where it was headed or if anyone was aboard aside from the driver at the time of the accident. There's a public school about a block from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.