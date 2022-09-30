Russian Consulate in NYC Painted Red in Possible Bias Attack

Authorities are investigating a possible bias incident after red paint was sprayed across the façade of the Russian consulate in New York City, police confirmed Friday.

The vandalism was discovered overnight, around 1:30 a.m., at the Upper East Side building and reported to police by a 911 caller, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the light of day, paint was splattered up and down the front of the building, across the entrance gates and the ground surrounding the consulate. There was no obvious words of symbols painted among the painting.

A security camera posted near the front door was also covered in paint; it wasn't clear if it was working or captured the party responsible.

NYPD officials said there were no arrests as of Friday morning, and investigators were looking into the incident as a possible bias crime.