Rush hour chaos: Uber passenger stabs driver before jumping off FDR Drive

Police say a passenger inside an Uber tried to rob his driver, then stabbed the man behind the wheel.

The rideshare vehicle, a black Tesla, was being driven down the southbound lanes of the FDR Drive on approach to the Manhattan Bridge.

Officers say the passenger jumped out of the Tesla stopped on the side of the road and ran. A witness said he watched the man run out.

"Then he tried to get into another car and he jumped into the car, cause the window was down, and I saw when he got into the car he tried to fight in the car -- tried to get to the wheel," the witness said.

Video seemingly recorded from a nearby building overlooking the road captured the apparent attacker jump into the back window of the moving vehicle.

Police arrested the passenger after jumping down from the highway to the street below.

Both the passenger and Uber driver were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.