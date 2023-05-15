animals

Runaway Goat That Was Seen Peeping Into NJ Houses Gets Caught, Returned to Farm

By NBC New York Staff

Chatham Township Police Dept.

This goat is baaaack where he belongs.

Police in New Jersey said that a missing goat that was spotted peering through windows of homes has been captured.

The ungulate had been wandering around Chatham Township, where multiple residents took pictures of him looking into their houses from outside late last week.

A team of construction workers found the animal on Monday. The goat is now back safe at the local farm from which he escaped.

This article tagged under:

animalsNew Jerseyweirdweird news
