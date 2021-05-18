Rolls Royce Driver Wanted in Deadly NYC Hit-and-Run

Police are looking for a Rolls Royce in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn early Tuesday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call near Bayard Street and McGuinness Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. found a 58-year-old pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe trauma to his body, officials say. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Further investigation revealed the man was trying to cross McGuinness Boulevard, walking eastbound in the crosswalk at Bayard against the traffic signal, when a black Rolls Royce hit him. The Rolls Royce driver fled the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity has not been released.