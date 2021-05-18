hit-and-run

Rolls Royce Driver Wanted in Deadly NYC Hit-and-Run

The 58-year-old victim's identity has not been released

rolls royce fatal
Police are looking for a Rolls Royce in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn early Tuesday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call near Bayard Street and McGuinness Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. found a 58-year-old pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe trauma to his body, officials say. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed the man was trying to cross McGuinness Boulevard, walking eastbound in the crosswalk at Bayard against the traffic signal, when a black Rolls Royce hit him. The Rolls Royce driver fled the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. The victim's identity has not been released.

