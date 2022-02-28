daniel prude

Rochester Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Police Chief in Daniel Prude Case

Rochester's ex-police chief La’Ron Singletary will receive $75,000 from the City of Rochester after he sued the city for wrongful termination last year, alleging former Mayor Lovely Warren fired him for refusing to lie during an investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.

The city said in a statement Sunday that it has also agreed to provide Singletary health benefits that he would have received through retirement had he not been fired, The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Sunday.

In November 2020, Singletary agreed to retire from the department after Prude died from suffocation when he was restrained by police. But Warren announced that she had permanently relieved him and other city officials following a city council's investigation into Prude’s death.

According to the investigation's findings, Singletary misled city officials about the case and both Warren and Singletary misled the public about Prude's death.

Singletary filed the lawsuit against the city in September 2021, stating he was forced out of his job because of the hostile work environment and alleging that he refused to lie in the city council's investigation.

The city said the settlement does not reflect an admission of wrongdoing on its behalf.

